South Kesteven gives toilets and park to parish councils for £1

South Kesteven District Council will transfer two of its properties to their respective parish councils for £1 each.

The authority’s cabinet approved the move for South Street toilets in Bourne and Jubilee Park in Deeping St. James during a meeting on Tuesday.

The transfer of the South Street toilets followed the conversion of the former male toilets into a new changing places toilet facility, with SKDC receiving a £40,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Communities.

The facility had remained closed since the Bourne Community Access Points incorporated their own public toilets and bosses said the building was now “surplus to SKDC requirements”.

Meanwhile, the Jubilee Park will transfer to Deeping St. James parish council, who will become responsible for its operation and maintenance.

SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “The transfer of these properties to our local town and parish councils is a great example of local devolution in action and shows our commitment to empowering communities to take ownership of their local amenities.”

The heads of terms for both transfers have been negotiated and agreed with the respective councils.

The transfers were approved unanimously by SKDC’s cabinet and will take effect before April 1, 2023 – prior to the new financial year.

