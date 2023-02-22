St Mary Le Wigford church transformation works underway

Work has begun in a £1.68 million transformation of the landscape surrounding St Mary Le Wigford Church in Lincoln.

The Grade I listed church is located at a busy intersection on Lincoln High Street, and over time the historic boundary of St Mary Le Wigford has been lost.

This funding scheme will allow for this area to be rebuilt, as the church’s setting is enhanced by the removal of hard landscaping, replaced by a grassed area.

It will create a green public open space in the city centre area and reinstate enclosure for the church, which boasts the longest record of unbroken service in Lincoln.

Funding for the project was secured thanks to Historic England’s High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme, with City of Lincoln Council receiving £1.68 million in April 2020.

Cllr Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economic Growth at City of Lincoln Council said: “St Mary Le Wigford Church is steeped in local history and also had the longest record of unbroken service in the City of Lincoln.

“To transform the landscape surrounding St Mary Le Wigford to create a new public green open space in the city centre will be fantastic and I look forward to seeing this progress.”

Historic England High Street Heritage Action Zone officer, Ross McGivern, said: “We are delighted to see work start at St Mary Le Wigford.

“It is an exciting step in the heritage led regeneration of Lincoln city centre, and testament to the excellent work carried out by colleagues in Lincoln.

“The works will not only allow this wonderful building to shine but also improve the public space for the benefit of all – from parishioners to visitors. We are thrilled to see Lincoln’s High Street Heritage Action Zone have a such a striking and positive impact on the ground.”