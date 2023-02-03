Stunning memorial of Queen Victoria planned for Lincoln pub

Queen Victoria is set to reign over her namesake pub as a stunning piece of public art.

The former monarch will overlook the drinkers at the Victoria pub on Lincoln’s Union Road under a design submitted to the council.

It would be painted by renowned French artist Zabou, who also created a tribute to Sir Isaac Newton on the side of a Sincil Bank house recently.

The Batemans pub, which has been closed for several weeks, is due to reopen late February.

The black and white mural captures the late Queen with all her royal finery and well-known unamused expression.

It would occupy a prominent position, overlooking the beer garden next to Lincoln castle’s western gate and the nearby Lawn complex.

It is hoped that the work can be completed before the summer’s busy season begins.

Lincoln BIG has offered its backing to the plans.

“Not only would this mural increase interest in the business, it would also increase footfall to the area as art enthusiasts would visit to see the mural,” a statement says.

“It would also begin to connect the growing art scene in other areas of the city, where quality, large scale public art is beginning to appear.”

The new operators of the pub recently posted on Facebook: “A huge thank you to Batemans Brewery for getting behind this project.

“They have worked wonders on the internal refurbishment and backed us significantly as new operators – we feel this mural will complement all that hard work!”

It’s unclear whether the mural would require planning permission, however the pub has submitted an application to ensure it can go ahead on schedule.

The City of Lincoln Council are likely to rule in the coming weeks.

