Tour the ultra-modern home tucked away in quiet Lincolnshire village

An unassuming property in the quiet Lincolnshire village of Hough on the Hill is a contemporary modern living retreat, and yours for just under £1 million.

Fine & Country has listed the six bedroom home for £995,000, complete with artistic spiral staircase, open plan kitchen, dining, living area with contemporary wood-burner and LED mood lighting in many rooms.

The unique curved kitchen is fitted with a walk-in pantry and top brand integrated ovens, hob and dishwasher. It also has an energy efficiency of category B.

The house was built in 2014 on a site sold by Lord Brownlow of Belton Hall. He owned all the land and buildings in the village at one time, including the pub and restaurant, the Brownlow Arms.

It has been immaculately presented, with light open interior design featuring pops of colour, plus a wraparound garden and integrated garage.

Agents describe the family home as “an exemplary building with the fluid, sensuous curves, within the design of the interior a masterful feature that enhances the feeling of space and flow.”

Owners said: “Special times for us here have been evenings in the summer for cocktails with the doors open onto the patio and winter evenings slouched on the sofa slowly backing away from the heat of the wood-burner. Mornings at the weekend anytime of the year when you can wander downstairs to make tea without any understanding of what the outside temperature is.

“We love the quiet friendliness of the house; not only is it superbly insulated, but Hough is a quiet village. The garden is a great place to relax, with the pretty blossom of the apple, pear, damson and quince trees in spring, later followed by an autumn harvest. There is a very pleasant view of the church from the house and it should be noted that the field behind the property is a protected green space being the site of an Ancient Abbey.”