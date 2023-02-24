Two men charged after Lincoln ram raid thefts
Two £700 hoovers were amongst items stolen
Two men have been charged with theft, burglary, and vehicle offences following two ram raids in Lincoln.
Bradley Harris, 24, of South Back Lane in Brindlington, and Luke Harris, 27, of Tennyson Avenue in Bringlington were arrested yesterday afternoon thanks to proactive policing by an officer on patrol in Lincoln.
They were charged yesterday afternoon in connection with four incidents over the course of 24 hours.
We were called to reports of a ram raid involving a white transit van at the Lincoln Cycle Centre in Newark Road, Lincoln at 9.45pm on Tuesday 21 February.
It was reported to have caused significant damage to the doors and surrounding brickwork. Nothing was reported stolen during this incident.
There was then a further report 11 minutes later two people in a white van were alleged to have stolen two Shark vacuums worth around £700 each from Asda in North Hykeham. Officers were immediately dispatched to the first report, and carried out searches for the vehicle and occupants in connection with both incidents.
The following day we received a report that a white van had been used in a ram raid at the Waitrose petrol station in Searby Road, Lincoln at 3.36am, causing significant damage to the doors. Cigarettes and chocolate are reported to have been stolen. Officers were dispatched but the offenders had left the scene.
We then received a report at 12.27pm alleging a van was being driven in a concerning manner in Sudbrooke Drive, Lincoln.
Following a number of lines of investigation and proactive searches, two men were arrested yesterday afternoon (Thursday 23 February).
Bradley Harris is charged with: possession of an offensive weapon, using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence, failing to stop, theft from a shop, attempted burglary, burglary with intent to steal, and aggravated vehicle taking and damage.
Luke Harris is charged with: theft from a shop, possession of an offensive weapon, attempted burglary with intent to steal, burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and damage.
Both have been remanded in to custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.