Two more teens arrested over Ermine knife fight

Update 10.18am 15 February

Following further investigations, we have arrested two more people in connection with this incident.

The 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were both arrested at Woodhall Drive, Ermine East yesterday (14 February) on suspicion of public order offences.

Both have been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Original release

We have arrested two 16-year-old boys after receiving multiple 999 calls about a group of youths fighting in the street in Ermine West, Lincoln.

At around 2pm on Saturday 11 February we received multiple reports that a fight had broken out between nine youths in Ermine Close, with some of those involved reported to be carrying knives.

Specialist officers, including dog handlers, were immediately dispatched to the scene. On arrival, they found that those involved had dispersed and searched the local area.

A 16-year-old boy was located in the neighbouring street, Keddington Avenue. He was stopped and searched, and was found in possession of a knife, and arrested in connection with the incident. This was within seven minutes of the first 999 call coming in.

A second 16-year-old boy was located in Ermine Close and arrested a few minutes later and also found in possession of a knife and arrested.

Both boys were arrested on suspicion of public order offences, and have been released on police bail while investigations continue. They have conditions not to contact each other.

We take incidents involving knife crime extremely seriously and they will be dealt with robustly. Officers stayed in the local area throughout that afternoon carrying out initial enquiries.

We are continuing our investigations to establish the circumstances and identify the other people involved.

Incident 180 of 11 February relates.

