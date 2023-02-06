“Veterans before illegals”: Protestors to march through Skegness

A march has been organised to protest against the government housing asylum seekers at several Lincolnshire hotels, mainly in Skegness and Boston.

The ‘Enough is Enough’ protest will take place on Saturday, February 25, starting at Skegness train station at 11am before the congregation march along the seaside town’s strip past the clock tower.

It has been coined as a “veterans before illegals” demonstration, referencing the recent influx of refugees and asylum seekers rehoused at Skegness hotels – a decision which proved immensely controversial within the local community.

There is currently no evidence to suggest these people are illegal immigrants, and the legality of their seeking of refuge in the United Kingdom will come to light once the Home Office process the application backlog.

As reported in The Lincolnite last week, Serco, the government’s contractor responsible for asylum seekers, is temporarily using seven hotels across Lincolnshire for the scheme, though councillors say the firm is looking elsewhere for alternative accommodation to hotels.

Over the last 12 months, around 500 individuals have been processed in Lincolnshire, and there are currently over 100,000 asylum seeker claims awaiting Home Office decisions in a backlog.

East Lindsey District Council has proposed a judicial review to prevent the Home Office from their “unlawful” promotion of the use of hotels to house those seeking asylum.

This disappointment was shared by Boston & Skegness MP Matt Warman, who said an unfair burden had been placed on the seaside town to serve as a landing spot for asylum seekers.

Lincolnshire Police says it is aware of the situation and will be in communication with organisers to ensure the event does not attract disruption or trouble for the public.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are aware of the march and we are in contact with the organisers. We will monitor the situation.”

It is as yet unclear how many people are expected to attend the march.

