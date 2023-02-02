Vigil for Libby Squire on four year anniversary of her disappearance

Her body was found in the Humber Estuary in 2019

A vigil was held on the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of student Libby Squire who went missing after a night out with friends before her body was later found in the Humber Estuary.

Libby, 21, went missing on January 31, 2019 and seven weeks later her body was found close to Spurn Points near Grimsby Docks on March 20, 2019, seven weeks after her disappearance.

Pawel Relowicz raped the second-year Hull student on a playing field before dumping her body in the river. Relowicz was jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years in prison.

He was said to have had a history of spying on female students. Humberside Police has teamed up with Libby’s family to launch a campaign urging people to report low-level sex crimes. Four years on and students say they still don’t feel safe going out on their own.

Candles were lit and flowers laid on the evening of Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at a memorial bench on Beverley Road in Hull, close to where the philosophy student was last seen.

