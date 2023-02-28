Menu
2 mins ago

Vital electric vehicle charging points coming to Lincolnshire villages

More than 100 charging points are being installed this year
Private companies aren't installing many chargers in Lincolnshire | Photo: Adobe Stock

Much-needed electric vehicle charging points are to be installed in a selection of villages across Lincolnshire.

As part of a government-funded project, more than 100 new charging points are being installed across the county this year.

Boston, Horncastle, Lincoln, Skegness, Mablethorpe and Stamford will be the first towns to benefit from the pilot scheme.

However, the team working on the project have promised they will be looking into scaling it down for smaller communities and villages across the county soon after.

Lincolnshire County Council led a bid for five local authorities in the Midlands, which resulted in almost £1 million of government funding.

The majority of these charging points will placed on the streets of residential areas, with the rest being on council-owned land.

A Lincolnshire County Council report on the matter detailed that private companies aren’t building charging points in Lincolnshire as many locations aren’t commercially-viable.

Members of council discussed the scheme at an Environment and Economy Scrutiny Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 28 where Vanessa Strange, Head of Infrastructure Investment, said: “Our push around this is about encouraging the commercial sector in engaging with Lincolnshire. 

“At the moment, they are very engaged elsewhere and not as engaged here as we would like them to be, so that is our focus.”

When asked about future provision in villages by Councillor Ian Carrington, Senior Commissioning Officer Tanya Vaughan added: “I think village-wise, that is probably next on our list.

“If you look at it on the flip side, how many villages have a petrol station currently? It’s about looking at localities in different areas. 

“Potterhanworth doesn’t have a garage and neither does Branston, but that doesn’t mean you’d rule them out. 

“We need to learn lessons from the pilot and use them to try to scale it down.

“We’re quite limited on the pilot with the timescales and the funding we’ve got, but that is definitely something we’d be following up with in the next tranche.”

Property For Sale To Let Commercial

19 Viking Way, Metheringham, Lincoln
£215,000
TO LET – Wispington, Horncastle
£700
Rose Cottage, Barff Road, Potterhanworth
£275,000
Development Opportunity, Horncastle
£480,000
TO LET – East Road, Tetford
£695
3 Bartholomew Close, Bardney
£270,000
27 Langton Hill, Horncastle
£410,000
TO LET – 31 Langworthgate, Lincoln
£2,250
View more

Jobs + Add a job

Discovery Services Librarian

Bishop Grosseteste University

Lincoln
Junior / Trainee Sales Executive

Your Print Partner

Lincoln
BDM Print On Demand

Your Print Partner

Lincoln
Finance Assistant

City of Lincoln Council

Lincoln
Relief Independent Living Coordinator

City of Lincoln Council

Lincoln
Training Coordinator

City of Lincoln Council

Lincoln
Grounds Maintenance Operative (GM02)

Continental Landscapes Ltd

Lincoln
Grounds Maintenance Operative (GM01)

Continental Landscapes Ltd

Lincoln
View more
1 hour ago

The Ashwood Surgery is located inside the Weelsby View Health Centre in Grimsby | Photo: Google

A Grimsby GP doctor failed to properly manage and keep records of NHS pension funds, a tribunal has found.

Pension contributions were almost £25,000 short of where they should have been in 2019.

Dr Reeta Singh failed to ensure Ashwood Surgery in Grimsby had adequate systems in place for correct staff contributions to be paid to NHS Pensions, according to the tribunal.

However, it found that her conduct wasn’t dishonest.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPTS) said in its verdict: “The tribunal was of the opinion that ordinary decent people would understand that it was possible for a busy clinician to get into a ‘mess’ with financial matters which they thought they had correctly delegated to others.

“Whilst they might not approve of the financial state of affairs which Dr Singh’s inactions allowed to develop, they would recognise that dishonesty was of a totally different order and would not consider that Dr Singh had been dishonest.”

Of 12 allegations relating to management of pension funds, four were found to not be proven. The remaining nine were found at least partly proven, with three admitted by Dr Singh too.

It is still to be decided if Dr Singh’s action merit her being struck off as a GP.

The matters dated back to 2012 to 2015.

At the time, Dr Singh was working as a general practitioner at Ashwood Surgery, which she became the sole Personal Medical Services (PMS) contract holder for in 2011. This surgery is found inside the Weelsby View Health Centre on Ladysmith Road.

Dr Singh co-owned Ashwood Surgery Ltd with her husband Mr Singh, and had 51 per cent of the shares. She delegated financial matters, including the sorting of staff contributions to NHS Pensions, to her husband.

The tribunal heard failings with the pension contributions management | Photo: Adobe Stock

The tribunal heard evidence that it was a reasonable and common practice for a GP to delegate such financial matters to someone else.

However, as the sole PMS contract holder, Dr Singh was “ultimately responsible for fulfilling the requirements of that role regarding the NHS Pension Scheme”.

Dr Singh was made aware of a problem with pension contributions in summer 2012. For the next three years, contributions were at times not being paid within specific time periods, or were being underpaid.

Negotiations between NHS Pensions and and Mr Singh throughout the period to resolve the issue were unsuccessful. It has never been disputed that the correct contributions had not been paid into the pensions scheme.

Dr Singh’s contract as the sole PMS holder at the surgery was terminated in August 2015 by NHS England.

Eventually, in 2019 it was agreed that £24,723.40 was owed in employer and employee contributions. Dr Singh has taken responsibility for the deficit by agreeing to pay it from her own pension fund.

Dr Singh told the tribunal said she and Mr Singh discussed financial matters at home and had regular meetings with their accountant.

Yet the tribunal felt that Dr Singh did not demonstrate the “the professional curiosity that she ought to have shown given the overwhelming email evidence of systems failure with pension contributions”.

As well as not ensuring adequate systems were in place, other allegations of misconduct the tribunal found proven, included:

  • Failing to ensure correct employer and/or employee contributions for staff pensions were paid to NHS Pensions
  • Failing to ensure records were kept of “all contributions deducted from salaries and wages, and update member pension records within two calendar months of the end of the financial year”
  • Failed to take adequate action to ensure unpaid staff pension contributions were paid to NHS Pensions

The tribunal both could not find evidence that Dr Singh had acted dishonestly.

It also didn’t prove that she understood enough about the NHS Pensions Scheme or the surgery’s financial affairs to know that by underpaying pensions, the surgery was keeping hold of money it was not entitled to.

It will reconvene in the future to decide whether Dr Singh’s fitness to practice is impaired because of her misconduct.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now

2 hours ago

The Hill, Skellingthorpe

Skellingthorpe residents have been in the dark waiting for a replacement street light for around a year.

Some villagers say they feel unsafe when going out at night as a result.

Around a year ago, Lincolnshire County Council officers made the decision to remove one of the street lamps on The Hill after they spotted a crack in its base.

The action was undertaken due to safety concerns, but has also left the whole residential area with just two street lights along the roadside.

Many residents have since noticed that the cul-de-sac has become “darker than usual” and some say they feel unsafe when going out at night as a result.

The Hill, Skellingthorpe

One man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “Quite simply, it’s all elderly people here. One day, one of us are going to have a fall and no one’s going to know.

“It’s been a pain without these lights. If you go out at night, like I do with my dog, you can’t see if anyone is in front of your house.

“None of us are healthy here, that’s why we have these bungalows. It’s a security thing at the end of the day.”

Robin Hall, 52, claims that the cloud of darkness has also led to an increase in anti-social behaviour along the road.

He went on to recall one incident where he caught an individual with a torch snooping around the outside of a neighbours house.

Robin Hall, 52, wants to see lights restored | Photo: LDRS/The Lincolnite

Mr Hall continued: “We need more lights in the darker corners of the street and at the start of the road.”

The 52-year-old also believes that fences should be put up in front of each property and CCTV cameras should be installed on the street corners.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire County Council told The Lincolnite: “There are three lighting columns on the Hill, Skellingthorpe, all of them made from concrete.

“Unfortunately, one of them had to be removed because LCC officers discovered a crack in its base. This action was undertaken due to safety concerns around the column’s structural integrity.

“Neither of the other columns on The Hill have been affected by this and both are in full working order.

“Regarding the currently missing light, an order is in place with our street lighting contractor for a replacement light to be installed on the cul-de-sac.

“Unforeseen circumstance aside, we are looking for this to be carried out within the next six months.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now

+ More stories