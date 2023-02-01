Walkout Wednesday: Lincolnshire teachers and lecturers strike today
There will be a march through the city at midday
Teachers across Lincolnshire will walk out in the first national strike since 2016, affecting almost every school in the county.
It’s up to individual schools to decide on any closures. Some will close their doors completely and others will shut certain year groups only.
Several unions have coordinated their strike days for a greater impact, so teachers will also be joined by university staff, civil servants and train drivers across the country.
Up to half a million workers are expected to demonstrate against pay and conditions in the UK, on what’s been dubbed ‘Walkout Wednesday’.
Unions will come together with members of the National Education Union for a march through Lincoln today, in solidarity with teachers’ plight for a fully-funded, over-inflation pay rise.
The rally will begin at St Martin’s Square from 11am with the peaceful march due to start at 12pm. The march will go down the High Street and onto Speakers Corner and right onto Sincil Street, before congregating outside the bus/train stations for speeches.
The unions present will be:
- Royal College of Nursing
- National Education Union
- Fire Brigades Union
- University and College Union
- GMB Union
- RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers)
- Unite the Union
- Unison
- ASLEF (the train drivers’ union)
- NASUWT (the teachers’ union)
- CWU (the communications union)