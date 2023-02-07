Watch demolition of historic Boston building destroyed by fire

The moment a derelict five-storey building in Boston was demolished after being destroyed by a fire has been captured on video.

Fire crews arrived at the industrial building on London Road just before 4pm on January 30. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the fire, but Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were unable to determine the exact cause because of the extent of the damage and the fact that the building was unsafe to enter.

Fire investigators have been unable to rule out gas or electricity as the cause and the building has since been demolished.

The Quayside Hotel & Bar in Boston had to temporarily close due to the fire and 40 evacuated guests were moved into another nearby hotel in the Smartmove Hotels group – the Stanley Hotel. The hotel is now back open again.

On Monday, February 6, the hotel posted on social media saying: “After a week of closure, which feels like a lot longer, we’re delighted that we are finally allowed to reopen.

“From this evening, our takeaway service will be running again across most of PE20, PE21 and PE22.

“Our restaurant has a large amount of bookings for this week, so if you’d like a table, please message us asap. Our hotel has also reopen, however vehicular access to our car park is still restricted.”

The fire incident caused some additional risks and challenges to crews on site. A petrol station just opposite was a concern, so the pumps were shut off and it was temporarily closed at the time.

The railway line further down was also a concern so freight trains were temporarily stopped from travelling through until it was safe for them to resume.

Nathan Bryant, Marketing and Technical Manager at The Quayside Hotel & Bar, previously told The Lincolnite that the incident caused a significant loss of stock including fresh food, but that no cancellations had been made as guests were relocated to other hotels.

He was also full of praise for the fire crews and said: “If it wasn’t for the hard work of the fire service, we are confident our building would have suffered the same fate. Their quick actions and response, and teamwork, managed to contain the fire in challenging conditions.”

Lincolnshire Police said their investigation into the fire is ongoing.

