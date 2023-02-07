Woman ‘pushed to the ground and punched three times in the face’ in Spalding

Police are investigating two incidents, but they are unsure if linked

We are appealing for witnesses in relation to an attempt robbery in Mable Grove, Spalding.

A woman in her 40s was walking along Mable Grove at around 6pm on Friday 3 February when she was approached by an unknown man who asked her to hand over her mobile phone.

The woman refused, and the man pushed her to the ground and punched her three times in the face. The woman made off and was approached by a dog walker who then left the scene.

We would like to speak with the dog walker who came across this woman.

The suspect in this incident was wearing dark clothing, a black beanie, black snood covering most of his face, black gloves and carrying a rucksack. He may have spoken with an Eastern European accent. Incident 315 of 3 February refers.

Our officers are also investigating another incident which may be linked, but at this stage we are keeping an open mind.

On Thursday 2 February at around 5.20pm an unknown man on a bike approached a woman in her 40s and tried to grab her around the waist. This happened in Holbeach Road, Pinchbeck. The woman made off and entered a nearby address. The man left the scene. He was wearing a black tracksuit, black balaclava, grey neck warmer and was of a muscular build and riding a mountain bike. He may have spoken with an Eastern European accent. Incident 447 of 2 February refers.

Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott said: “We are investigating both incidents and at this stage it is unclear if they are linked. We would like to hear from anyone in either of the areas who either witnessed these incidents taking place, has CCTV or dashcam footage.”

No arrests have been made.

If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote either of the incident numbers above.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.