Young sisters plan litter pick on school route for Turkey earthquake fundraiser
Helping the planet and victims of the tragedy
Following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, two sisters from Lincoln will be raising money to help the victims by doing a litter pick along their school route.
Matilda and Tabatha Cook, 10 and 6, will head out to Tritton Road in Lincoln on Valentine’s Day, February 14, for a litter pick which had originally been planned after they saw the amount of rubbish on their way to school.
After worrying about the impact it can have on local wildlife, the girls wanted to do their bit for the environment and make it a safer, cleaner place for animals to roam.
However, after this week’s horrifying news of two large earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, estimated to have killed over 17,000 people already, their mission statement was updated.
Matilda and Tabatha will still be doing this for environmental purposes, but have now turned it into a charity fundraiser for Save the Children, a charity currently out helping the victims in Turkey and Syria.
After a modest initial target of £50 was smashed in a matter of moments, the JustGiving page now has £70 of backing on it, with that figure only expected to rise in the coming days.
You can donate to the JustGiving page here
Trisha Cook, the sisters’ mother, told The Lincolnite of her pride at Matilda and Tabatha’s efforts, saying it shows the kindness of their hearts to help others.
She said: “It is such a tough time for everyone at the moment and like so many other families we’ve had to cut back on treats and nice things at home, but Matilda and Tabitha are still so grateful for what we have and are always thinking of others.
“I’m so proud of the girls for wanting to improve not only their local area but help their global community too.”
