Your ideas on how to save the Lincoln Christmas Market

There have been calls to replace the Lincoln Christmas market with a bigger month-long event.

The popular festive market is unlikely to take place again, with its budget being given to various events around the calendar.

A record-breaking 320,000 people visited in 2022, causing long queues in the castle and for the park-and-ride system.

Many people on social media agreed that the four-day event had “got a bit out of hand”.

There were hopes that the market could return in a different form to control the crowds, possibly spread over several weekends.

They need to spread it out over more days and a bigger area. Or reduce it a bit and ticket it. Free tickets but given a time and date of entry and entry points to keep it to sensible numbers. It’s a great thing and generates a lot but it got a bit out of hand. Don’t cancel it! — Ayden Callaghan (@AydenCallaghan) February 10, 2023

Ayden Callaghan, the co-founder of Lincoln’s Curious Theatre, said: “They need to spread it out over more days and a bigger area, or reduce it a bit and ticket it.

“It’s a great thing and generates a lot but it got a bit out of hand. Don’t cancel it!”

The biggest problem has been centralising everything in such a small area, spread across city would be better and make it less food and gift stalls more of an event — IntARMedia | Catalyst Channel Creator (@IntARMedia) February 10, 2023

Twitter user IntARMedia said: “The biggest problem has been centralising everything in such a small area. Spread across city would be better and make it less food and gift stalls more of an event.”

Change the style of it to a more traditional German Xmas market spread over the 4 weekends before Xmas. Spread over a greater area, lesson the impact on such a small area and spread the visitors over a greater time period — Richard Carlton (@Richtinsoldier) February 10, 2023

Others suggested it could be a month-long event rather than squeezed into four days.

RichTinSoldier said on Twitter: “Change the style of it to a more traditional German Xmas market spread over the 4 weekends before Xmas.

“Spread over a greater area, lesson the impact on such a small area and spread the visitors over a greater time period.”

No! Been getting progressively more of a tat-fest every year. Completely lost the feeling of a special event. Anyone for Lidl “German” biscuits? — Marcus (@topicking) February 10, 2023

However, not everyone said they would miss the market.

Marcus said on Twitter it had “been getting progressively more of a tat-fest every year. Completely lost the feeling of a special event. Anyone for Lidl ‘German’ biscuits?”

But others were pessimistic on whether anything could replace the business attracted by the market.

Jess Smith said on Facebook: “I can’t understand why they’d contemplate cancelling something that brings in thousands of pounds to local businesses while the market is on?

“No one is going to bother visiting for events spread out across the year, the whole point is people visit for the Christmas atmosphere and gifts. You’re hardly going to get that sort of turnaround in February.”

Martin Drury, who runs the Lincoln School of Jewellery in the Lawn, said: “I speak to so many people who travel half the length of the country to visit the market. They have nothing but positive views of the city and the market. Yes, it can be improved and certain issues can be solved.”

City of Lincoln Council leader Ric Metcalfe described the change as “a very exciting time for the council.”

“We understand that following the massive success of 2022, so many people in such a small area over a short period of time can be uncomfortable, and we want to ensure the best experience possible for visitors to our wonderful city,” he said.

“In spreading events through the year, we would be able to give businesses the opportunity to have ongoing financial boosts through increase footfall across the year.”

The proposed changes will be discussed at Executive on Monday, February 20.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now