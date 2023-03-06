A1 closed northbound ‘for some time’ after lorry crash

Update: The driver of the white Mercedes lorry sustained injuries and will be taken to hospital. The driver of the white Scania sustained minor injuries. The northbound and southbound lanes on the A1 are likely to be closed for some time.

The northbound lane of the A1 at the junction of the A607 and Gonerby Moor turning is “likely to be closed for some time” after a crash on Monday morning.

The collision involving two HGVs was reported by Lincolnshire Police shortly by 11am on March 6.

Police are advising people to avoid the area if possible.

We received reports of a collision involving two HGVs on the #A1 at the junction of A607 and Gonerby Moor turning. The northbound lane is affected and likely to be closed for some time. Please avoid the area if you can. Incident 121 of today relates. pic.twitter.com/PNKdBtAJmC — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) March 6, 2023

