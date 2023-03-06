2 hours ago

A1 closed northbound ‘for some time’ after lorry crash

Motorists are advised to avoid the area
The A1 is closed northbound near Grantham after an accident | Photo: Google

Update: The driver of the white Mercedes lorry sustained injuries and will be taken to hospital. The driver of the white Scania sustained minor injuries. The northbound and southbound lanes on the A1 are likely to be closed for some time.

The northbound lane of the A1 at the junction of the A607 and Gonerby Moor turning is “likely to be closed for some time” after a crash on Monday morning.

The collision involving two HGVs was reported by Lincolnshire Police shortly by 11am on March 6.

Police are advising people to avoid the area if possible.

