A1 closed southbound near Grantham after lorry overturns
Road users are advised to avoid the area
An overturned heavy goods vehicle has prompted police to close the A1 southbound carriageway north of Grantham while the lorry is recovered.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the A1 at Long Bennington just after 12pm on Wednesday, with National Highways reporting a collision involving an overturned heavy goods vehicle.
As a result, the A1 is closed in Lincolnshire between the B6326 near Newark-on-Trent and the B1174 near Grantham until further notice.
Road users in the area are being asked to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with by emergency services, and as yet no injuries or arrests have been reported.
An update will be provided on this breaking story when more information is made available.
Diversion route
- Exit the A1 southbound at the A46/A17 Newark Junction and turn left onto the A46 (south) heading towards the A1/A46 Brownhills roundabout.
- Continue straight over at the roundabout and travel along the A46 to A46/A617/A616 Cattle Market roundabout.
- Continue straight over the roundabout along the A46 until Farndon roundabout, then turn right and travel along the A46 through the villages of Farndon and East Stoke until the A46/A6097 Margidunum roundabout.
- Continue straight over at the roundabout (high loads are circumvented through Bingham), until the A46/A52 Saxondale Island.
- Turn left (east) onto the A52 and continue for approximately 19km until the A52/A1 Barrowby southbound junction then re-join the A1 southbound.
If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
