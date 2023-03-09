A17 closed near Swineshead Bridge after serious accident

Avoid the area for the next few hours

The A17 has been closed in both directions near Swineshead Bridge.

A serious road traffic collision was reported this morning close to the junction with the A1121 Broadsides.

Lincolnshire Police have advised motorists to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Anyone with information can contact police referencing Incident 111 of today’s date.

