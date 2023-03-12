Age no barrier for 77-year-old Lincolnshire martial arts black belt

Younger students look up to him

A man in Boston who achieved a black belt in the Korean martial art of Kuk Sool Won is still fighting fit at 77.

Christoper Johnson began learning the martial art when he joined Boston’s Kok Sool Won in 2019.

It has previously been claimed by the school that Chris, along with Hilary Groves, are the oldest in the world to achieve a black belt in Kuk Sool Won.

Christopher told BBC Look North: “ It’s the learning, the history, the techniques, the exercises, everything about it. It’s like being with a big family.”

He added: “If you don’t try you don’t do, and if you don’t do you don’t achieve anything.

“One regret is I wish I’d started when I was younger. To see what they can achieve and what they can do, and how nimble and agile they are it encourages you to carry on.”

Others at the school say Chris is an “inspiration” and that it is an “honour to train with him”.

One of the students told BBC Look North: “I look up to Chris so much, he’s so cool. I totally want to be like him when I’m 77.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.