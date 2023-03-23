Anglian Water works cause delays through Lincoln village
Avoid if you can
Drivers in village of Wragby near Lincoln have been warned to expect delays for around two weeks due to Anglian Water works.
Wire Hill Lane was closed in both directions from March 22. The closure has been granted until midnight on April 5.
Temporary traffic lights have also been put in place on Church Street/ Market Place/ Louth Road until March 24 for utility repair and maintenance works.
People in the area on the morning of Thursday, March 23 reported that traffic was backed up on the A158.