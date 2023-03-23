Anglian Water works cause delays through Lincoln village

British Transport Police have warned people against copying a viral TikTok in which a man risks his life on Lincoln railway crossing.

He was caught lifting the lowered train barriers and walking across without checking for oncoming trains.

The viral video, posted by Zain Gaibee, has now been viewed more than 2.6 million times and attracted over 2,100 comments.

British Transport Police told The Lincolnite the incident hadn’t been reported to them.

They said: “Unfortunately, we see hundreds of people taking risks like this on and around the railway every year – and no TikTok video is worth risking your life for.

“We ask anyone who witnesses such incidents to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”

The incident was also condemned by Network Rail who said the individual involved is “lucky to be alive”.

Elisha Allen, Community Safety Manager for Network Rail, said: “We’re deeply concerned by the incredibly dangerous behaviour in this video. The individual involved is quite literally lucky to be alive.

“Never, ever lift up a level crossing barrier that has lowered ahead of a coming train.

“In this particular location there is a bridge – with lifts – over this crossing so there is absolutely no need ever for anyone to lift up the barrier.

“The level crossing is a busy and active route across the railway, and it can present a real danger if not used correctly.

“People need to be well aware of the dangers, pay attention to the unmissable alarms, and remain incredibly vigilant when crossing the tracks.

“Safety is our top priority at Network Rail and we strive for everyone to make it home safe at the end of the day.”

Many commenters on TikTok said it was common practice to see incidents like this, while others pointed out the large crossing bridge that is next to where the video was filmed.

