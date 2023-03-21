Armed police officers train guns on Lincoln house
Just hours after another armed operation
Pictures have emerged of a second armed police operation in Lincoln.
Part of Baggholme Road has been closed as officers train their guns on a property, according to eye witnesses.
The incident near Monk’s Road began around 2.30pm.
This story will be updated as more details emerge.
It comes just hours after two men were apparently arrested on Lincoln High Street.
The planned operation saw undercover and armed officers search and then arrest two men while police dogs barked.
It isn’t known if the two incidents are linked or part of a wider operation by the police force.
Update: Lincolnshire Police have issued a statement on the incidents
“Specially trained armed officers have carried out the arrest of four men in High Street, Lincoln as part of an ongoing operation earlier today (21 March).
“There was no threat the general public and the men were detained without incident.
“They were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and remain in police custody.
“Armed officers are also conducting enquiries at a property in Baggholme Road today.”
