Baby bank offers struggling parents free nappies and clothes
They said other families shouldn’t be embarrassed to seek help
Struggling parents have spoken of their experience of using a baby bank in Grimsby at a time were nappies and baby milk have ‘risen faster than inflation’.
Grimsby’s West Marsh Baby Bank was formed last year and gives away milk, nappies, and clothes for free. The items are stored and distributed at West Marsh Community Centre.
Ben and Sophie recently collected items for their four children, who are aged between four months and four. They said they’re lucky to have a baby bank and that other families shouldn’t be embarrassed to seek help.
Sophie told BBC Look North: “It’s about what comes first, your bills and the children, but then one has to give and I won’t let my children go without.”
Ben admitted it was “daunting” asking for help, but said others who are struggling just need to “bite the bullet” and do the same.
Leanne Hudson, the charity’s founder, said: “With the way the cost of living is, everything’s gone up. It’s even people who are working that are struggling.
“I feel like sometimes in families it becomes a case of they’re going to either feed themselves or feed the children and I don’t think it should be like that.”
