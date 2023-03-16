Beloved Bengal Tiger dies at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park’s Soutanna the Bengal Tiger had to be put down due to kidney failure.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park announced the news on Thursday afternoon, saying that they had “no alternative but to let her go”.

Her cause of death was due to a hereditary renal failure.

Soutanna stood proud at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, which is home to Europe’s largest collection of Bengal Tigers.

Her loss was met with sadness across the community and staff at the park alike.

Soutanna was described as “a lovely, gentle cat who was much loved by her keepers.”

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park says she will be “sorely missed”, noting her “beautiful face and character”.

Over 100 comments have been posted in response to the news on Facebook, with many expressing their condolences for the loss.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now