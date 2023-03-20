Bird of prey killing kit charge for Spalding man
He will appear in court next month
A man has been charged with possession of a kit that can be used to kill birds of prey.
Jamie Harrison, aged 53, of Paulette Court, Spalding, has received a postal charge for possession of a poisonous kit used for committing an offence, such as killing a bird of prey.
Harrison was arrested after a warrant was executed in Spalding, in March 2021.
He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, next month.
