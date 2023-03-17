Boston council sees carbon emissions drop a third

Boston Borough Council has reduced its carbon emissions by 32% since 2018, but saw an increase following the pandemic.

The rise last year is believed to be due to people returning to work and leisure facilities.

A scrutiny report before councillors said that despite a 13% increase in carbon emissions last year, significant reductions had continued to be made due to the reduced occupancy of buildings and agile working.

The council has a target to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2040, with a minimum reduction of 45% by 2027.

However, the Geoff Moulder Leisure Centre will be under scrutiny as it is responsible for 20% of the council’s carbon footprint.

“The Climate Change and Environment Team is keen to see opportunities to de-carbonise the site as part of the redevelopment proposals currently being considered,” said the report.

“This is also likely to have a beneficial impact on utility costs if it can be achieved.”

Council officers said that despite the increases, the overall trajectory was “very positive”.

“We are still on track to meet our net zero targets despite the challenges of a partial return to pre-pandemic behaviours, with emissions reduced by 32% when compared to the baseline year,” said the report.

“We have additional planned projects in the pipeline to assist us in reducing our carbon emissions further in the coming years, and although some of these projects are longer term, they seek to target and address our most heavily emitting areas which will be crucial to successfully meeting our targets.”

The report will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

