Budget 2023: Boston becomes one of 20 Levelling Up Partnership towns

Following the Spring Budget announcement, Boston is to become a new Levelling Up Partnership, led by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced £400m to create 20 new Levelling Up Partnerships which aim to drive growth, unlock barriers to attract inward investment and receive bespoke help based on local needs.

DLUHC will work with Boston Borough Council and partner stakeholders to identify ways to accelerate growth for the benefit of the town, residents and businesses.

Today’s announcement builds further upon the success of the Borough achieving funding bids of £21.9m to deliver Town Deal regeneration schemes; £14.8m announced earlier this year from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund to kick-start regeneration for the Rosegarth Square masterplan; and £2.62m secured through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund.

Cllr Paul Skinner, Leader of Boston Borough Council said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Boston as we continue to drive forward investment, create jobs and improve the lives of our residents.

“The Council as part of the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership is not afraid to be ambitious and we have a proven track record of collaborative working which delivers new opportunities with partners which will have a lasting impact on our communities.

“This opportunity to work even more closely with the DLUHC and other government departments will mean we can really address issues which have historically prevented regeneration and growth.

“The announcement is a fantastic opportunity for the town and the wider benefit for the Partnership, Members and officers from the Economic Growth team are looking forward to working even more closely with DLUCH to make this happen.”

Welcoming the news, Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness, commented: “This government understands that whilst talent is equally distributed, opportunity is not.

“This comprehensive intervention for Boston builds on the £21.9 million Town Deal, the £14.8 million Levelling Up award and the £2.62 million Shared Prosperity Fund and will harness local partnerships and national agencies to break down barriers to growth.

“Boston Borough Council has already demonstrated the power of working in partnership with the private, public and voluntary sector to develop bold ambitious projects like the Mayflower Centre and Rosegarth Square Masterplan.

“This partnership will deliver joined-up thinking from all government departments and local stakeholders to develop a comprehensive plan to unlock Boston’s potential and deliver for local people.”

