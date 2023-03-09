Call for better protection of community assets following loss of Lincoln pub

Campaigners have called for better protection of Lincoln’s community assets following the controversial closure of the West End Tap.

Plans to convert the beloved pub on Newland Street West into maisonettes, with a two-storey extension to the rear, emerged in August 2021 and sparked outcry from regulars.

The venue was forced to close during the COVID pandemic and management informed locals that it would not be reopening despite lockdown restrictions being eased.

In response to the news, concerned residents set up the “Keep the Tap Running” group as they argued the business was an important and viable community venue and that its loss would have a huge negative impact on the area.

The collective applied for the pub to be an Asset of Community Value (ACV), which allows them a right to bid if the building goes up for sale.

The proposal was initially shot down by City of Lincoln Council, although they reconsidered when campaigners reapplied in January 2022.

Marianne Langley, secretary of the Keep the Tap Running campaign, has now called for improvements to be made the councils’s ACV scheme, saying that more venues across Lincoln need to recognised.

“This is a painful and frustrating process which is heavily weighted in favour of the owners,” she said during a city council meeting on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, there is only three ACVs listed on the City of Lincoln Council’s register and Ms Langley believes this is in part due to the flaws in the current policy and it not being promoted enough.

Labour Councillor Naomi Tweddle backed the campaigner, saying: “In terms of access, I’ve always been a strong believer of local government being inaccessible.

“I think councils can do more to get involved with local people.”

With the majority of councillors left stunned by the presentation, Councillor Calum Watt made a recommendation to the executive to the create a policy document on ACVs.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now