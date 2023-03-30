Call for speed limit review on Lincoln accident hotspot

One man lost his life on the road

A Lincoln councillor has called for speed limits on a road which has seen numerous crashes to be reduced.

Councillor Tom Dyer, City of Lincoln Conservative leader and Lincolnshire County Councillor, said he had met with officers to discuss the issue on Meadow Lane following several tragic accidents and a local petition.

In 2021, Adam Morgan lost his life when his car collided with a lorry travelling from Waddington on Meadow Lane.

Nearly 700 people later signed a petition calling on the road to be made safer.

The council could now look to run a public consultation on a reduction from 60mph to 40mph.

Councillor Dyer is also hoping the council will investigate a ban on overtaking.

“As a local councillor, where residents raise concerns about the safety of a road, it is my view that it’s our duty to ask highways to fully investigate a road and consider what safety improvements can be made,” said Cllr Dyer.

An investigation by LCC highways, has concluded that Meadow Lane meets policy for a speed limit reduction. The average speed of traffic on Meadow Lane is 46mph – so a reduction to 40mph is only a small reduction when taking the average into account.

A future LCC Planning and Regulation committee, likely in May or June, will formally vote on the changes before it goes to consultation later this year..

Meadow Lane has been the site of a number of collisions, including bus crashes.

Over £6,600 was raised in memory of the father-of-three Adam Morgan.

A school bus with around 60 children also came off the road and landed on its side in a ditch later that year.

