Call for urgent A180 upgrade after mum and son killed in crash
Nicola, 34, and Lucas, 3, sadly died
Safety campaigners are calling for an urgent upgrade of the A180 after a mother and her toddler tragically lost their lives in a collision last week.
Nicola Courtney, 34, and her three-year-old son Lucas Page were killed when a lorry collided with their stationary Ford Focus.
It is thought their car broke down in a live lane while travelling westbound along the A180, between Stallingborough and Brocklesby.
Brightly coloured balloons recently filled the sky as crowds gathered in memory of Nicola and Lucas.
The circumstances of exactly what happened are not yet known, but questions are being asked about the safety of the A180.
Stuart Smith, from the Ulceby Safety Group, told BBC Look North they are “campaigning to have the A180 upgraded to motorway status where we’ve got three lanes plus a hard shoulder”.
He said: “The government, the local MPs, the council, all have to step up to the mark and look at this and take it forward, because without the safety lane it’s maybe going to happen again.”
The highways agency told BBC Look North that they can’t comment on the safety of the road while an investigation is underway.
Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said there’s National Highways campaign called Go Left, which “provides some really good advice” on what to do if you breakdown on a motorway. Read more about the campaign here.
