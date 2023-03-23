Carved chairs and stand stolen from church near Grimsby
Silk cloths were also taken
We are appealing for information following thefts from a church in Grainsby.
Between 9.30am on Saturday, 18 March and 10.30am on Wednesday, 22 March, two distinctive carved chairs, a brass book stand and silk cloths were stolen from St Nicholas’ Church, in Grainsby Lane.
Anyone who has information relating to the thefts may be able to help our investigation.
Please call us on 101 quoting 23000175002, or email [email protected] putting “23000175002” in the Subject line.
