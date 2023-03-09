Celtic figure holding ‘oversized phallus’ sells for over £2k at auction

A Lincoln school which was put into special measures could be taken over by another trust.

Lincoln Castle Academy on Riseholme Road was rated as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in a report in September 2022.

Harbour Learning Trust is now believes it is time for another trust to take over, saying it is “right decision for students, staff and the wider community.”

It says a larger trust could offer the school support which it is unable to.

The Department for Education called for special measures to be introduced at the school last year — or else the trust in charge of the school will have funding cut.

In December 2022, it was then announced that the school would be one of 239 receive government funding as part of a regeneration programme across the education sector.

A spokesperson for Harbour Learning Trust said: “Trustees feel a huge sense of responsibility to support Lincoln Castle Academy (LCA), including all of the students, staff and families, to flourish.

“While there can be no denying that the last few years haven’t come without their challenges, it is important to also reflect on the significant steps forward that have been made. The school celebrated some of its best ever results in the summer, significant funding to improve the school’s buildings has been secured, and a huge amount of hard work and effort has been given by all the staff to help set LCA on a very positive trajectory.

“That being said, we are also acutely aware that our students only have one chance at their school-aged education. While real progress has been made, it would be wrong not to ask ourselves if there is a way to enhance the pace of these improvements.

“Harbour Learning Trust’s aspiration was to support a family of secondary schools who worked collaboratively to share best practice and drive forward improvements. While we are proud to have achieved this across our seven primary schools, sadly we have not been able to grow beyond two secondary schools that are nearly an hour apart.

“As a result, after a great deal of discussion and self-reflection, Trustees have concluded that LCA would benefit from the support of a larger Trust who have a much broader secondary school improvement network to draw upon.

“That is why we have asked the Regional Director to consider other Multi-Academy Trusts who are in a strong position to welcome LCA into their family of schools. This is not a decision that we have come to lightly, nor is it a decision that has been put upon us. While Trustees fully appreciate that any change can create uncertainty and concern, we genuinely believe that this is the right decision for students, staff and the wider community.

“When a preferred Trust has been put forward by the Department for Education, then there will be a full process to explore how this new relationship could work. At this early stage, however, we have no indication as to who that Trust will be.

“It is with a heavy heart and sadness that Trustees have reached this point. LCA is a school with huge potential, and it genuinely feels as though our collective efforts are helping that potential to become a reality. We also, however, have to act with honesty and integrity – and if we feel that our students and staff could genuinely feel greater benefit from a different support model, then we would be wrong to shy away from that.”

This does not affect any of the other schools in the Trust, which will continue to be run by them.

The Lincolnite also contacted Lincoln Castle Academy, who did not wish to comment.

