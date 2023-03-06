Cleethorpes man jailed after nine-hour rooftop protest

A Cleethorpes man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after appearing at Grimsby Crown Court yesterday (Friday 3 March).

Ryan Tomney, 26, of Normandy Road, Cleethorpes, pleaded guilty to committing arson and affray, along with threats to kill, criminal damage and assault of a police officer in relation to an incident on Lincoln Boulevard, Grimsby, on Thursday 28 April 2022, spanning more than nine hours. He has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Tomney took to the roof top of a row of terraced houses and threw items off the roof before being arrested by police in the early hours of Friday 29 April.

It is during this time that residents on this terrace had to be evacuated for their safety as Ryan set fire to their roof space which started to spread. He proceeded to throw tiles and other missiles from the roof top, causing significant damage to houses, cars and causing injury to a police officer.

Officer in the case DC Connolly said: “Tomney’s intentions were to cause as much disruption as possible and evade capture from the Police. This led to the evacuation of nearby properties.

“However, I want to tell people who look to cause this type of disruption to our communities by going on roof tops that we will always pursue them through the courts. We will deal with them robustly and take action.

“The police and partners, including Humberside Fire and Rescue, worked exceptionally hard to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, despite Tomney’s reckless actions.

“Tomney is a selfish man who had no consideration for those whose properties he was damaging, or the community that was deeply affected by his mindless actions.”

