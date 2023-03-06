Concern grows over plans for new Aldi store in Bourne
The supermarket giant wants to open 11 new stores in Lincolnshire by 2025
Plans to open a new Aldi branch in Bourne have sparked debate amongst people of the town.
The supermarket giant launched a two-week consultation for a new store on West Road last month as part of its plan to open 11 new branches in Lincolnshire by 2025.
If approved, the site would include 127 parking spaces, alongside six accessible bays, six parent-and-child spaces and four electric vehicle charging points.
A number of Bourne residents have expressed concern over the plans as the proposed location is situated close to Bourne Wood and they feel the effect it could have on the woodland could be “disastrous”.
Adam Botteley, 23, told The Lincolnite: “It’s such a beautiful area and they want to ruin it with another supermarket that Bourne doesn’t need.
“It’s utterly pointless when we already have Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl and a Heron.”
On social media, Rhys Baker posted: “If an Aldi gets built, my fear is that housing developers will soon follow.
“Bourne Town Council have successfully fought off housing in that area once, but it will get harder if development has already been permitted.”
Richard Ash added: “It’s not just the structure that’s a concern, the car park will be double the square footage.
“Not only is it completely unnecessary to have another supermarket, the location is illogical.”
In response, Richard Thompson, Property Director at Aldi, said: “Aldi is committed to meaningful community engagement when developing proposals for new stores and we are pleased to see residents in Bourne so engaged with our consultation.
“With the consultation now closed, we are currently reviewing the feedback received and assessing where it can be used to help inform the final planning submission to South Kesteven District Council.”
To view the plans, visit the ‘Virtual Exhibition’ here.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.