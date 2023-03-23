Concerns over cars ‘idling’ outside Lincolnshire school
The problem is known as ‘idling’
There are concerns about cars parking outside a school in Sleaford and leaving their engines on whilst stationary – a problem known as ‘idling’.
The William Alvey Church of England School has set up air monitoring equipment which measures the gases in the air.
Stephen Tapley, Headteacher at the school, told BBC Look North: “What we’re most concerned about are the cars that park outside the front of the school and leave their engines on.”
He added: “It’s mayhem outside the school and there are lots of cars that do leave their engines on, even if it’s for 30 seconds.”
Pupils also had there saying including one who said: “Number one, it’s illegal, so I feel like if you’re going to come park around here, you may as well just do it safely.”
Another pupil added: “It’s not good to breathe in and it’s just not good for the environment. It goes towards climate change.”
