18 seconds ago

Confusion over Lincolnshire investment zones in Spring Budget

12 new zones are being created – but is Lincolnshire included?
Lincolnshire County Council put forward The South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone as one potential location | Photo: Stuart Wilde
By Local Democracy Reporter

Jeremy Hunt’s Investment Zone announcement during the Spring Budget has left councils wondering whether they will benefit.

While in Parliament today, the Chancellor of the Exchequer said that the government will be creating 12 new investment zones in a bid to increase investment and level up the UK.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss wanted to introduce as many 200 of the sites across the country, but  Mr Hunt has decided to drastically scale this back.

The East Midlands will receive one, along with seven other England regions and  at least one in each of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However it’s unclear how – or if – Lincolnshire will benefit from the zone.

Lincolnshire County Council, who put forward two sites back in October, say they haven’t received any further details.

They had hoped that the UK Food Valley across Spalding and Holbeach and a further zone covering Spitalgate, Grantham, would be granted Investment Zone status.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt laid out his economic vision for the country | Photo: Parliament.tv

The Chancellor said during his speech: “To be chosen, each area must identify a location where they can offer a bold initiative partnership between local government and a university or research institute in a way that catalyses new innovation clusters.

“If the application is successful, they will have access to £80 million of support for a range of interventions including skills, infrastructure, tax reliefs and business rates retention.”

The East Midlands, West Midlands, Greater Manchester, the North East, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Teeside and Liverpool are the areas in England selected to benefit from the scheme.

Lincolnshire County Council environment portfolio holder Councillor Colin Davie. | Image: Daniel Jaines

Councillor Colin Davie, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and economy, previously said the backtrack on the plans highlighted the need for devolution.

He told The Lincolnite: “For Lincolnshire, we continue to engage with the government on the huge opportunity of the Holbeach Spalding proposals and the world class research and development headed by the University of Lincoln that’s coming from this location.

“We will continue to make the case to government for why they should invest in places like this and in Lincolnshire generally.

“For me it outlines yet again the need for a Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal with government so we can make a local determination on what’s best to grow our own economy and our communities.”

50 mins ago

There has been a long debate surrounding which material is better, uPVC windows or aluminium windows. Both uPVC and aluminium double glazing offers great benefits which appeal to different property styles.

The truth is, it depends on what you are looking for in terms of your home. There is no correct answer, only which material and its benefits best suit you and your Lincolnshire home.

Let’s take a look at the different qualities of the two materials:

Which type of windows will I need for my property style?

When making the decision between uPVC windows and aluminium windows, it is important to consider the type of property you live in. For example, older heritage properties will require a different style to the modern sleek home.

uPVC flush casement windows are quickly gaining popularity in Lincolnshire

You can take a look at other properties in your area for inspiration. You want your windows to improve the look of your home and complement the existing properties around you.

Contrary to some beliefs, both uPVC and aluminium window replacements are often permitted in conservation areas as long as their appearance does not differ considerably from the original window design. In some cases, you might need to apply for planning permission. Our experienced designers can assist you with the process and supply materials to support your application.

uPVC sliding sash windows offer timeless charm and elegance, at a considerably lesser cost than real timber windows

Homeowners are increasingly opting for timber alternative uPVC flush casement windows and sliding sash windows. Both window styles beautifully replicate timber and come at a more affordable price. Very low maintenance is also a considerable benefit for timber alternative double glazing.

Jackson Windows aluminium frames provide minimal sight lines, meaning less frame and more light. Aluminium windows can be customised in any RAL colour. Making them a great option for any property style, heritage or modern homes, even apartments.

Which is better to keep my home warmer, uPVC windows or aluminium windows?

Up to 20% of your home’s heat can be lost through old and inefficient windows and doors. With energy bills at all time high, modern double glazing can go a long way to help insulate your home and help you save money.

There has long been a misconception among homeowners that aluminium windows do not offer as good thermal efficiency as uPVC windows. This is a legacy of old 1970s aluminium windows. However, technology in the fenestration industry has developed considerably since then. Modern, redesigned aluminium profiles allow us to create draft-proof, insulating products. While aluminium frames may be cold to touch from the outside, they achieve just as good energy efficiency levels as their uPVC counterparts.

Our aluminium window systems offer ultra-low U-values as well as water and acoustic barriers to ensure your home and privacy are protected from the outside world.

Did you know? Our aluminium windows were the first windows on the market to gain A-rating for thermal efficiency!

Our uPVC windows consist of a multi-chambered profile, which works to trap pockets of warm air and maintain the warmth in your home. In fact, our uPVC windows are unlike any other product on the market. It’s completely redesigned from scratch and patented so it cannot be imitated.

Both uPVC and aluminium are also recyclable. Waste material generated during manufacturing is always re-used. Meaning sustainability is a consideration at every stage of the process.

Are uPVC windows safer than aluminium windows?

The safety of windows comes partially down to the window profile but also the robustness of window locking mechanisms and hinges. Whether you opt for uPVC or aluminium windows, we use upgraded hardware as standard and our systems can achieve PAS 24 and Secured By Design certification.

Whichever material you choose you can rest assured that you and your family will feel safe.

Which window requires the least amount of maintenance?

Maintenance on your windows is simple, wipe clean with a damp cloth and they will stay looking brand new. This is the same for both uPVC and aluminium options. To avoid any discolouration or damage caused by over-vigorous cleaning trying to shift stubborn stains a regular wash with warm soapy water will keep your white in the best condition.

Both uPVC and aluminium windows are very easy to keep clean and looking their best.

Use a soft brush or soft cloth to brush off any dust and loose dirt. That’s it, it’s that simple!

Are aluminium windows more expensive than uPVC?

Aluminium windows can be the more expensive option as there is a higher cost of materials and manufacturing. However, aluminium windows do have a far longer lifespan, typically 30+ years.

Both options are long-lasting and it really comes down to the style of your property and how much you are prepared to invest in your new double glazing. For a more affordable option, uPVC windows are a great choice to ‘fit and forget’ due to their low maintenance and weather-resistant features making them highly durable against the elements.

For the average-sized property, the price difference between aluminium and uPVC is going to be in the thousands if you are replacing all windows. This is something to consider when looking at your budget.

Final thoughts

The debate on which is better is not as black and white as it seems. Personal preference, budget, property style and age all come into consideration. Both products have equally good benefits suited for different home improvement projects..

Aluminium

Aluminium windows are an excellent long-term option. They could be more expensive than their uPVC counterpart but their longevity makes them a great investment. On the right property, their slim profiles and sightlines are a good option for those who are looking to let more natural light into their homes.

uPVC

uPVC is a versatile material that will look great on any property, modern or traditional due to the increased colour and finish options now available. If you are looking for an energy-efficient timber alternative for your home then uPVC could be the perfect option for you.

For more information, check out the Tradegaze range of uPVC windows or aluminium windows.

1 hour ago

| Photo: Lincolnshire Police

We have charged a 29-year-old man with wounding with intent following a serious assault where a chainsaw was allegedly used to inflict wounds on the victim.

Andrew Roberts, of Lytton Street, Lincoln, was arrested on Monday morning after officers on patrol found a man in his 30s with multiple injuries in Monks Road in the early hours of that day.

It is believed that he had been assaulted with a chainsaw. The injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Following multiple lines of enquiry, properties in Winn Street and Lytton Street where searched and a chainsaw was found and seized.

Other lines of enquiry included forensic investigations, house to house enquiries, and checking CCTV footage. Roberts charged and remanded in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, 15 March).

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with this offence has been released with no further action.

