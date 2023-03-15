Confusion over Lincolnshire investment zones in Spring Budget
12 new zones are being created – but is Lincolnshire included?
Jeremy Hunt’s Investment Zone announcement during the Spring Budget has left councils wondering whether they will benefit.
While in Parliament today, the Chancellor of the Exchequer said that the government will be creating 12 new investment zones in a bid to increase investment and level up the UK.
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss wanted to introduce as many 200 of the sites across the country, but Mr Hunt has decided to drastically scale this back.
The East Midlands will receive one, along with seven other England regions and at least one in each of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
However it’s unclear how – or if – Lincolnshire will benefit from the zone.
Lincolnshire County Council, who put forward two sites back in October, say they haven’t received any further details.
They had hoped that the UK Food Valley across Spalding and Holbeach and a further zone covering Spitalgate, Grantham, would be granted Investment Zone status.
The Chancellor said during his speech: “To be chosen, each area must identify a location where they can offer a bold initiative partnership between local government and a university or research institute in a way that catalyses new innovation clusters.
“If the application is successful, they will have access to £80 million of support for a range of interventions including skills, infrastructure, tax reliefs and business rates retention.”
The East Midlands, West Midlands, Greater Manchester, the North East, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Teeside and Liverpool are the areas in England selected to benefit from the scheme.
Councillor Colin Davie, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and economy, previously said the backtrack on the plans highlighted the need for devolution.
He told The Lincolnite: “For Lincolnshire, we continue to engage with the government on the huge opportunity of the Holbeach Spalding proposals and the world class research and development headed by the University of Lincoln that’s coming from this location.
“We will continue to make the case to government for why they should invest in places like this and in Lincolnshire generally.
“For me it outlines yet again the need for a Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal with government so we can make a local determination on what’s best to grow our own economy and our communities.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.