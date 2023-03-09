Council tax in Greater Lincolnshire: Here’s what you’ll pay this year

How much will you pay?

Residents across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire face significant increases in their council tax bills for 2023-24.

All 10 councils, plus the Lincolnshire and Humberside Police and Crime Commissioners, have had their budgets for the next financial year beginning in April approved by councillors.

The majority of councils agreed to increase their tax by the maximum allowed in a bid to tackle pressures created by the cost of living crisis, increasing energy bills and hiking construction costs.

However, North and North East Lincolnshire Councils decided to freeze or reduce their increases.

Authorities with responsibility for adult social care (Lincolnshire County Council and northern Lincolnshire’s unitary councils) were able to include a special precept to specifically fund this service.

Below is a breakdown of how much council tax has risen, with a comparison between 2022-23 figures and 2023-24.

The figures do not include parish or special expense precepts.

You can calculate how much extra council tax you’ll pay by adding the county council, district council and police and crime commissioner increases.

Lincolnshire County Council: 4.99% (2.99% general and 2% adult social care precept)

Band A: £954.78 – £1,002.42 (£47.64)

Band B: £1,131.91 – £1,169.49 (£37.58)

Band C: £1,273.04 – £1,336.56 (£63.52)

Band D: £1,432.17 – £1,503.63 (£71.46)

Band E: £1,750.43 – £1,837.77 (£87.34)

Band F: £2,068.69 – £2,171.91 (£103.22)

Band G: £2,386.95 – £2,506.05 (£119.10)

Band H: £2,864.34 – £3,007.26 (£142.92)

City of Lincoln Council: 2.91%

Band A: £193.86 – £199.50 (£5.64)

Band B: £226.17 – £232.75 (£6.58)

Band C: £258.48 – £266 (£7.52)

Band D: £290.79 – £299.25 (£8.46)

Band E: £355.41 – £365.75 (£10.34)

Band F: £420.03 – £432.25 (£12.22)

Band G: £484.65 – £498.75 (£14.10)

Band H: £581.58 – £598.50 (£16.92)

North Kesteven District Council: 2.76%

Band A: £119.70 – £123 (£3.30)

Band B: £139.65 – £143.50 (£3.85)

Band C: £159.60 – £164 (£4.40)

Band D: £179.55 – £184.50 (£4.95)

Band E: £219.45 – £225.50 (£6.05)

Band F: £259.35 – £266.50 (£7.15)

Band G: £299.25 – £307.50 (£8.25)

Band H: £359.10 – £369 (£9.90)

South Kesteven District Council: 2.99%

Band A: £106.62 – £111.06 (£4.44)

Band B: £124.39 – £129.57 (£5.18)

Band C: £142.16 – 148.08 (£5.92)

Band D: £159.93 – £166.59 (£6.66)

Band E: £195.47 – £203.61 (£8.14)

Band F: £231.01 – £240.63 (£9.62)

Band G: £266.55 – £277.65 (£11.10)

Band H: £319.86 – £333.18 (£13.32)

West Lindsey District Council: 2.99%

Band A: £151.83 – £156.36 (£4.53)

Band B: £177.13 – £182.42 (£5.29)

Band C: £202.44 – £208.48 (£6.04)

Band D: £227.74 – £234.54 (£6.80)

Band E: £278.35 – £286.66 (£8.31)

Band F: £328.96 – £338.78 (£9.82)

Band G: £379.57 – £390.90 (£11.33)

Band H: £455.48 – £469.08 (£13.60)

East Lindsey District Council: 3.16%

Band A: £104.46 – £107.76 (£3.30)

Band B: £121.87 – £125.72 (£3.85)

Band C: £139.28 – £143.68 (£4.40)

Band D: £156.69 – £161.64 (£4.95)

Band E: £191.51 – £197.56 (£6.05)

Band F: £226.33 – £233.48 (£7.15)

Band G: £261.15 – £269.40 (£8.25)

Band H: £313.38 – £323.28 (£9.90)

Boston Borough Council: 2.97%

Band A: £135.24 – £139.26 (£4.02)

Band B: £157.78 – £162.47 (£4.69)

Band C: £180.32 – £185.68 (£5.36)

Band D: £202.86 – £208.89 (£6.03)

Band E: £247.94 – £255.31 (£7.37)

Band F: £293.02 – £301.73 (£8.71)

Band G: £338.10 – £348.15 (£10.05)

Band H: £405.72 – £417.78 (£12.06)

South Holland District Council: 3%

Band A: £126.42 – £130.26 (£3.84)

Band B: £147.49 – £151.97 (£4.48)

Band C: £168.56 – £173.68 (£5.12)

Band D: £189.63 – £195.39 (£5.76)

Band E: £231.77 – £238.81 (£7.04)

Band F: £273.91 – £282.23 (£8.32)

Band G: £316.05 – £325.65 (£9.60)

Band H: £379.26 – £390.78 (£11.52)

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner: 5.41%

Band A: £184.20 – £194.16 (£9.96)

Band B: £214.90 – £226.52 (£11.62)

Band C: £245.60 – £258.88 (£13.28)

Band D: £276.30 – £291.24 (£14.94)

Band E: £337.70 – £355.96 (£18.26)

Band F: £399.10 – £420.68 (£21.58)

Band G: £460.50 – £485.40 (£24.90)

Band H: £552.60 – £582.48 (£29.88)

North Lincolnshire Council: 1.75% (general tax frozen, rise relates to adult social care precept)

Band A: £1,076.54 – £1,095.38 (£18.84)

Band B: £1,255.97 – £1,277.95 (£21.98)

Band C: £1,435.38 – £1,460.50 (£25.12)

Band D: £1,614.81 – £1,643.07 (£28.26)

Band E: £1,973.65 – £2,008.19 (£34.54)

Band F: £2,332.51 – £2,373.33 (£40.82)

Band G: £2,691.35 – £2,738.45 (£47.10)

Band H: £3,229.62 – £3,286.14 (£56.52)

North East Lincolnshire Council: 3.98% (1.98% general, 2% adult social care precept)

Band A: £1,145.89 – £1,191.50 (££45.61)

Band B: £1,336.88 – £1,390.08 (£53.20)

Band C: £1,527.86 – £1,588.67 (£60.81)

Band D: £1,718.84 – £1,787.25 (£68.41)

Band E: £2,100.80 – £2,184.42 (£83.62)

Band F: £2,482.77 – £2,581.58 (£98.81)

Band G: £2,864.73 – £2,978.75 (£114.02)

Band H: £3,437.68 – £3,574.50 (£136.82)

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner: 5.92%

Band A: £169.80 – £178.79 (£8.99)

Band B: £196.93 – £208.59 (£11.66)

Band C: £225.07 – £238.39 (£13.32)

Band D: £253.20 – £268.19 (£14.99)

Band E: £309.47 – £327.79 (£18.32)

Band F: £365.73 – £387.39 (£21.66)

Band G: £422 – £446.98 (£24.98)

Band H: £506.40 – £536.38 (£29.98)

Humberside Fire Authority: 5.5%

Band A: £60.07 – £63.40 (£3.33)

Band B: £70.09 – £73.97 (£3.88)

Band C: £80.10 – £84.53 (£4.43)

Band D: £90.11 – £95.10 (£4.99)

Band E: £110.13 – £116.23 (£6.10)

Band F: £130.16 – £137.37 (£7.21)

Band G: £150.18 – £158.50 (£8.32)

Band H: £180.22 – £190.20 (£9.98)

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now