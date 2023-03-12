Couple hope to make their Queer Campfire festival “bigger than ever”
It will take place in July
The founders of an annual ‘micro festival for LGBTQIA+ women, trans & non-binary folks’ are looking forward to this summer’s event.
Jazz and her fiancée Elle set up The Queer Campfire in 2021 saying that “as a queer couple, we were missing a huge part of our life – a queer community”.
This prompted the launch of the couple’s first camping event near to Grantham.
The Queer Campfire 2023 will be held in Boston between July 28 and 30 and the founders said “this year we are going bigger than ever”, with tickets varying in price – see more information and purchase tickets here.
This year’s event will include performers and workshoppers, from comedians to musicians, pottery classes to yoga to life drawing, and even alpacas.
Jazz told BBC Look North: “It’s really important for us to build a queer community, because living in Grantham in Lincolnshire there’s very little spaces for us to connect with people on a more deep level and create meaningful life-long friends from our community.
“So we decided through our love of camping that would be the perfect place to bring people outdoors to connect by the campfire to find our people.”
She added: “I think one of the most special moments that we get after we’ve put in all the hard work of organising the Queer Campfire is looking out across a group of queer people who have all come together as strangers and they end up leaving as life-long friends.”
