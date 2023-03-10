Cracks spotted across Lincoln Central car park

No cause for concern, says council

Cracks have started to show on multiple floors of the Lincoln Central Car Park, despite it only being opened five years ago.

Council staff are currently investigating a number of long cracks stretching across the first three floors of the multi-storey structure on Melville Street.

The-pay-as-you-exit car park was first opened to the public in November 2017.

The cracks can clearly be seen along the middle of the different levels and stretch the whole width of the building.

Despite concerns from the public on social media, the council are adamant that there is no need to close the car park as indications show that they are simply settlement cracks.

The facility, which houses over 1,000 spaces, was built as part of the £30 million Lincoln Transport Hub scheme.

The Department of Transport provided £11 million towards the project, with the city council providing providing £16 million and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership contributing a further £2 million.

In relation to the cracks, a spokesperson from City of Lincoln Council said: “We are aware of the cracks and have conducted initial investigations which imply they are settlement cracks and, as such, are not a cause of concerns.”

However, this isn’t the only time issues have arisen as Tory Councillor David Clarkson described it as being “plagued with problems” during a full council meeting in January.

At the time, one set of lifts were closed and the machines had temporarily stopped processing payments.

Councillor Neil Murray (Labour) refuted the claims, saying: “I don’t recognise the description of it being ‘plagued by problems’.

“The Central Car Park is incredibly popular, I use it myself. “December was absolutely jammed, and brought the council lots of revenue which can be spent on services.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.