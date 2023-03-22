Double national awards scoop for Lincoln firm Jackson Windows by Tradeglaze
Flying the flag for Lincolnshire
Lincoln-based manufacturer and installer of premium double glazing Jackson Windows by Tradeglaze have earned two prestigious national awards in the 2023 GGP Installer Awards, hosted by the British actress and comedian Nina Wadia OBE at The Midland Hotel in Manchester.
Judged by an independent panel of industry experts including the industry regulator FENSA, the national GGP Installer Awards honour exceptional work and innovative design, as well as the best people working in the industry today, both in residential and commercial sectors.
The manufacturer received ‘Best Installation – Commercial’ award for specifying, fabricating and installing high performance aluminium curtain walling and doors at Laceby Manor Spa and Gym, a custom-built luxury retreat set in the Lincolnshire Wolds which opened last year alongside Laceby Manor golf course.
Jackson Windows’ long-serving production manager Kenny King earned the ‘Outstanding Achievement’ award for his steadfast, inspirational leadership throughout what has been a challenging 12 months for the glass and glazing industry. The company also received a Highly Commended certificate in the ‘Best Conservatory or Orangery Installation up to £35,000’ for a recently completed modern Edwardian Conservatory with advanced technology glazing.
Jackson Windows managing director Jeremy Wetherall said: “I could not be more proud of our teams. Our aim isn’t to win awards, our aim is to help create beautiful, highly energy efficient buildings for our customers – trade, commercial as well as domestic. However, it’s a wonderful feeling for our teams to know that a vastly experienced panel of judges have considered our work and that they believe the quality of our manufacturing and installation are amongst the best in the entire country. As a Team Lincolnshire ambassador, we are immensely proud to fly the flag of our beautiful county nationally.”
