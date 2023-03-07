Menu
Excitement for Scampton heritage plans and concern over asylum seeker rumours

£300m regeneration plans were announced
RAF Scampton | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

Villagers in Scampton have reacted to RAF Scampton news after a rollercoaster 24 hours.

West Lindsey District Council confirmed yesterday they were looking into buying the former RAF Scampton site in a bid to bring in £300 million investment.

However, the Home Office is now strongly rumoured to be housing asylum seekers there temporarily.

Council Leader Owen Bierley told The Lincolnite that the regeneration plans were made in the “best interest for the future of West Lindsey”.

He said: “The reason that it is such a tremendous opportunity is because it helps preserve the heritage of Scampton and creates the right environment to bring high-value, high-tech businesses to the district.

“Hopefully, in time it will provide really high-quality employment and also raise aspirations for our young people, which I think is absolutely crucial.”

Under the “landmark deal”, the site will continue to act as an operational airfield and will benefit from site-wide regeneration.

 

The base will continue to act as an operational airfield under the council’s plans | Photo: Ellis Karran

In response to the council’s plans, Ian Francis, 72, said: “I think it’s great that it’s being salvaged as an active airfield, although I’m disappointed in some respects with the vagueness of the plans.”

The 72-year-old went on to say that he hopes this development might see the Red Arrows return to the base.

“They’re practicing here anyway,” he continued. “We have all the inconvenience of the noise of them and no kudos from them being resident.”

Mr Francis was also the first to admit that he did not like the idea of migrants being housed at the base, saying: “I think the general impression around the country is that we don’t really want asylum seekers here.

“I think it would probably devalue properties in the village.”

Colin Wilson, 76, echoed Ian’s thoughts, as he branded the council’s initial ideas for the site as “guesstimates”.

He added: “In my personal opinion, what Lincoln needs, and it will probably never happen in my lifetime, is a new prison and a new hospital.

“That’s a dream, but it would be of practical use, rather than just covering it in even more cheap houses.”

When addressing the rumours of asylum seekers being housed at the base, he said: “I’ve worked abroad for a long time and I can see why they want to come here.

“Whether we should let them is another matter.”

The Dambusters Inn, Scampton | Photo: James Turner

Manager for the Dambusters Inn, Steve Plews, 59, welcomed the council’s plans as he felt it would keep the memory of the famous airmen alive.

“I think it’s brilliant because they’ll keep the Heritage Centre and they will keep the history there, which is important to people around the area,” he said.

The 59-year-old later shrugged off the idea of migrants being housed at the former base, calling it “scaremongering rumours”.

“I don’t think it will happen personally, because the council are not going to spend £300 million and then place a load of asylum seekers in there, I don’t know where people get these rumours from.

“As a country, we’ve got issues with asylum seekers, we know that. Why are they ending up in Lincolnshire?

“We are the further from any coast other than Skegness and I don’t think we’ll get many beaching there like we do in Dover.”

1 hour ago

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh objected to the plans for asylum seekers at RAF Scampton | Photo: Parliament.TV

West Lindsey District Council is still none the wiser about asylum seeker plans at RAF Scampton, Gainsborough’s MP has claimed.

The Home Office is considering using the disused airbase to house people claiming asylum, according to reports in the national press.

This came as a surprise to the council who yesterday unveiled plans for a regeneration which could create thousands of jobs and attract millions of investment on the site.

Sir Edward Leigh, who represents the constituency, strenuously complained in Parliament about the unexpected detention centre placement.

One of the exits at RAF Scampton, near Lincoln | Photo: Ian S

“Although it’s been all over the press this morning, West Lindsey District Council has not been informed officially that the Home Office is planning to place migrants in the former RAF Scampton,” he told the House of Commons.

“We have just announced, after two years of work, a £300m scheme to have the best ever handover of an RAF base – the home of the Dambusters, business, tourism, heritage.

“Will the Home Secretary assure me that if she overrides our objections and places migrants here, she will work with me and the council to ensure that this is strictly temporary, and will not upset the best deal that’s ever to north Lincolnshire?”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman dodged the question on RAF Scampton’s future.

She responded: “The Immigration minister is working intensively to secure bespoke, appropriate and sustainable asylum accommodation around the United Kingdom.

“We are working with local authorities and MPs to make the right decision for communities. That’s why all dialogue is welcome.”

West Lindsey District Council hasn’t responded to The Lincolnite’s question over whether they have been formally notified of asylum plans yet.

Labour’s candidate for Lincoln MP, Hamish Falconer, said he was “amazed” RAF Scampton was being considered.

“RAF Scampton should continue to play a role for our city as a high tech centre of aviation excellence, not be reborn as a penal colony,” he said.

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney was also contacted for comment.

Artists’ impressions have been released of the council’s vision for the airbase, with sectors for heritage, business, space and defence, and education.

It claims that it will attract £300m of private investment and create a highly-skilled jobs boom.

2 hours ago

| Photo: Adobe Stock

A senior Boston councillor has reportedly been caught on camera verbally attacking a taxi driver due to political differences, it has been claimed.

A full council meeting heard that dashcam footage allegedly exists of the incident, but the footage hasn’t been shared with The Lincolnite.

The councillor supposedly involved wasn’t named at the Boston Borough Council meeting on Monday.

The licensing committee has been made aware of the reported incident, although a formal complaint hasn’t been made.

However, councillors have called for dashcams to be mandatory in order to protect drivers from similar incidents.

Conservative Councillor Tom Ashton raised the issue to Councillor Frank Picket, who chairs the licensing committee.

“I am as aware, as you are, of dashcam footage allegedly existing of one of our licensed taxi drivers being subjected to verbal abuse by a very senior member of this council on account of historic political difference,” he said.

“Recognising the absolute importance to give protection to our drivers, would you please raise with officers whether audiovisual recording equipment could be made mandatory for all Boston’s licensed vehicles to give them the protection they might need?”

It is understood the alleged event happened while the taxi driver was working in the early morning and that they were referred to by an insulting name.

Councillor Pickett told members there was no current policy requirements for dashcams to be fitted in licensed vehicles.

However, he said: “In respect of licensed drivers, they are all subject to six monthly DBS checks and are expected to operate in accordance with this Authority’s Code of Conduct for licensed drivers.”

He told councillors he would be working with officers to look at Councillor Ashton’s request.

