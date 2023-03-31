Exciting renewable energy challenge launched for Lincolnshire students

Teams will have to make windmills from waste bins

Lincolnshire Institute of Technology (LIoT) and the Greater Lincolnshire LEP Careers Hub Partnership have announced an exciting new STEM Challenge for Year 9 students in the region.

The challenge is aimed at raising awareness about renewable energy and the types of job roles available in this growing sector.

The Dustbin Windmill Challenge, which runs from April to June 2023, invites students to design and build wind turbines out of household waste bins.

The challenge is expected to be a hit with students, who will not only get a chance to learn about renewable energy but also win exciting prizes.

On Tuesday, July 11, the Challenge Final will be held in Lincoln, where teams will showcase their Dustbin Windmills.

The judges, made up of local employers, LIoT, and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, will choose the winners based on the functionality, design, and innovation of the windmills.

Teams will also present project papers and provide a practical exhibition of their creations.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of £25 each, and the school whose team wins the challenge will receive £500. The second and third-placed teams will also receive prizes.

The STEM Challenge promises to be a great opportunity for students to learn about renewable energy and explore the various job opportunities available in the industry.

With the challenge set to kick off in a few weeks, students are eager to take on the challenge and showcase their innovative solutions to one of the world’s most pressing problems.

