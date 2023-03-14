Family LEGO workshops at Collection Museum in Lincoln
Tickets still available for this weekend
Get building at our Creative Family Workshops with LEGO bricks on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 March.
Instructed by LEGO Masters, Bricks McGee, these family-friendly workshops will bring together a love for the iconic building blocks, and the museum’s historical collections, to produce some amazing creations.
Suitable for the ages 5 to 11, the workshops will run throughout the day:
- 10am to 11am – Viking Shield workshop
Build your very own Viking shield, worthy of these Norse warriors.
- 11.30am to 12.30pm – Bricks N Bits workshop
Take part in a selection of tasks set by Bricks McGee’s master builder.
- 1.30pm to 2.30pm – Roman Fort workshop
The Romans were known for their indestructible defences. In this workshop you will be taught how to build a fort worthy of this powerful legion.
- 3pm to 4pm – Drag Racers workshop
Build LEGO cars with pull-back motors, and race to victory! Guaranteed fun for all ages.
Each workshop costs just £5 per person (children and adults). All attendees need tickets. At least one paying adult must accompany each group of children.
Get your tickets now at www.thecollectionmuseum.com.
Due to small parts these workshops are not suitable for children under 5 years old. This is a bookable play session – sorry, you can’t take any bricks home with you!
LEGO is a registered trademark of the LEGO Group, who do not own or endorse Bricks McGee.
The Collection Museum and nearby Usher Gallery – both on Danes Terrace – are open from Thursday to Monday, 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.
