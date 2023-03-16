Family-run Lincoln furniture business to close as owner retires

Curtain to fall on a near 20-year stay in Lincoln

The manager of a wood furniture store in Lincoln will be closing his shop after 17 years of business in the city, as he lines up retirement at the age of 71.

Warren Marchant, 71, opened Livingwoods on Wragby Road in 2006, and after 17 years of trading he will be retiring and closing the store down on Friday, March 24.

Livingwoods of Lincoln is a family-run business which specialised in wooden home furniture, promising fast delivery and low prices.

Warren leaves behind more than 30 years of experience in the industry as he gets ready to retire.

He said: “Having traded as a family business for 17 years, it is sad to call it a day and retire.

“But considering what has transpired over the past few years, what with Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a couple of personal health scares – it is the right time.

“Especially with how difficult our trade has become with the current cost of living crisis.

“We will be closing our doors for good on Friday, March 24. There are still a few excellent bargains left to clear, but we would like to thank all our customers over the years who have shown great loyalty to my wife, son and myself. We will certainly miss it.”

A clearance sale is currently underway, and you have until the final day of trading, Friday, March 24, to buy anything before the store shuts for good.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.