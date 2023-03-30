Former Lincoln village care home to be demolished for new homes
It was forced to close in 2021 after being unable to recruit staff
A former care home on the outskirts of Lincoln is set to be demolished to make way for a new housing development.
The Old Rectory in Saxilby was first converted into a residential home during the 1980s. However, it was forced to close in 2021 after being unable to recruit staff.
Plans to remove the building and replace it with four new dwellings have since been submitted by Highgate Homes Ltd.
Members of Saxilby Parish Council raised concerns over the development as the building is listed on the Historic Environment Register.
They said they would prefer it to be restored and converted into apartments.
However, upon visiting the site, a West Lindsey District Council Conservation Officer found there was no evidence to suggest the building was of any historic merit.
During a meeting on Wednesday, the council’s Planning Committee said they saw “no problem” with the application.
Gainsborough South West Councillor Judy Rainsworth (Liberal Democrats) backed the move as she said: “There is nothing in the building worth saving as it seems.”
Gainsborough North Councillor Matthew Boles (Liberal Democrats) echoed her thoughts, adding: “It’s a shame to lose buildings like that, but when opportunities like this come along, I think we need to take them because we all know what will happen to that building in one year, two years.
“It will go to rack and ruin, become an eyesore and become a problem.
“When we’ve got good opportunities like this I think we should take it, so I’m happy to support it.”
Ultimately, permission was granted for the plans to go ahead as members of the committee unanimously voted in favour.
