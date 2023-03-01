‘Good luck’ figure with hinged phallus found by detectorists in Lincolnshire

A bronze nude figure holding an “oversized phallus” and dating back to the Celtic period from the 1st century AD was found at a detector rally in Haconby in Lincolnshire.

Retired processing consultant Paul Shepheard, 69, who lives in March in Cambridgeshire, has been detecting for 25 years.

He was searching a stubble field with his wife Joanne at the rally last year. Jo had just found a Medieval penny and Paul was hoping his luck would change when he got a signal on his new XP Deus II.

Digging down 10 inches he uncovered what he thought was a large steel split pin commonly used to retain wheels on farm carts, which Paul knew as he loved to restore farming equipment when he was younger.

On closer inspection he saw the outline of a face and it was, in fact, a bronze nude figure holding in his right hand an oversized phallus which is hinged for movement.

Measuring 5.5cm high by 1.2cm wide, it will be offered at specialist auctioneer Noonans in a two-day sale of Ancient Coins and Antiquities on Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9, 2023 with an estimate of £800-1,200.

Paul said: “What I love about metal-detecting is that absolute surprise of what you find, and this certainly came out of the blue!

“We initially thought it was Roman as the Military wore phallic pendants but they did not have moving parts, so to speak, but this was designed by the Celts who have added a hinged element making it very artistic which perhaps made their feelings even more obvious!”

He added that he hopes to use the proceeds from the sale “to pay for a holiday for my wife and her mother.”

Nigel Mills, Consultant (Coins and Artefacts) at Noonans, said: “Dating to the Celtic period from the 1st century AD, this is a representation of a fertility god, probably based on the Roman god Mercury as he is holding a purse in his left hand.”

He added: “This male figure with its hinged oversized phallus would have had symbolic powers of good luck and warding off evil spirits and may have served as a locking mechanism as a buckle to hold a belt and scabbard for a sword.

“There is nothing quite like it, I am hoping it will attract a lot of attention.”

