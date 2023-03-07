Graffiti protest to Grimsby salmon farm plans

One protestor said it as “a concentration camp for millions of fish”

Local people and protesters have vented their frustration over plans for an indoor salmon farm on land in Grimsby.

AquaCultured Seafood plans to build a ‘state-of-the-art 5,000 tonne per year on-land salmon facility’, employing approximately 100 people.

The factory farm will be the first of its kind in the UK and the salmon will be raised entirely in indoor tanks, according to BBC Look North.

The site in North East Lincolnshire would be close to processing factories and cold stores.

The firm said the project will boost economic growth as it invests approximately £100 million into the project over the next two years.

However, not everyone is happy with the plans, and graffiti saying ‘no salmon farm’ has been spotted in Grimsby.

One Grimsby resident told BBC Look North: ”I’ve retired now and I love my little house. It may not be a big posh palace but it’s my home and I’m out in the garden in the summer doing my gardening and I’m going to get the stink from this place.”

Don Staniford, a protestor from Scam-on Scotland, said: “This is a welfare nightmare. This is factory battery fish farming. You’re cramming a migratory species, the king of fish, in containers.

“This is cruelty, these are torture chambers, this is a concentration camp for millions of fish.”

AquaCultured Seafood said: “It will feature cutting edge technology to become one of the most environmentally friendly ways of producing nutritious food, with a low carbon footprint, and positioning the UK as a world leader in the modern seafood industry.”

