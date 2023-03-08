Grantham housing development worth £3.5m moves a step closer

A 20-unit housing development in Grantham town centre has taken another step forward.

The plans to develop 20 sheltered flats on Swinegate were initially given the go-ahead in May 2022 after the council acquired the land in 2018.

The scheme is specifically aimed at residents who do not have access to vehicles and therefore may be cut off from accessing Grantham.

Members of South Kesteven District Council voted to move forward with the plans during a meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor Robert Reid said: “The acquisition of the land was driven by several objectives, including enabling the council to ensure land in a strategic location with a potential to acquire other adjacent sites that were identified as a regeneration opportunity.”

Councillor Linda Wootten, speaking on behalf of Councillor Ray Wootten who was absent from the meeting, expressed concern over the designs as it would mean that the council-owned Watergate car park will lose a total of 16 spaces.

She said: “Although he [Cllr Ray Wootten] welcomes the additional dwellings, it was highlighted to him during a survey that he carried out for a residents parking scheme that a number of residents who live on Watergate use the car park out of hours as they have no off road parking facilities.

“The proposal to lose 16 car parking spaces will have an impact on them with restricted parking in a heritage area of the town.

“This will also have an impact on the St Wulfram’s Church events whose parishioners use the car park regularly on Sundays to attend church.

“Where are these residents going to park?”

Tory Councillor Adam Stokes dismissed the concerns as he believed the “long-term benefits far outweigh the short-term pain of losing parking”.

He added: “Overall, I think this a fantastic scheme for the town.

“It makes use of a very derelict building, which is the former garage site, and I think it is a very positive step forward for providing new housing in Grantham.”

Councillors later voted unanimously in favour of plans as they awarded the building contract to the Lindum Group for the sum of £3,519,690.

