High Court battle: Lincolnshire woman sues National Lottery over £1m ‘winnings’
Camelot is disputing the claim
Camelot, the operator of the UK’s National Lottery, is facing a High Court battle with a Lincolnshire woman who claims she is owed a £1million prize.
Joan Parker-Grennan from Boston argues that the company is “bound” to pay her a seven-figure sum, as an Instant Win Game ticket in August 2015 incorrectly stated that she had won more than £10.
Sky News reports, two numbers that matched a £1m prize had also been highlighted on her screen, causing confusion.
Camelot is disputing the claim and says it is only liable to pay £10. Lawyers for the company argue that they are only obliged to pay the amount predetermined by the computer system at the time, which was £10.
Mrs Parker-Grennan’s legal team are calling for summary judgement, while Camelot’s lawyers are seeking to have the case dismissed.
