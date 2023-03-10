Lincolnshire hospitals cancel non-urgent appointments and ops during strikes

Industrial action is due to take place next week

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has taken the “difficult decision” to cancel some non-urgent appointments and operations during next week’s strike action.

Junior doctors at the British Medical Association (BMA) and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) will be striking over pay from Monday March 13 to Wednesday, March 15.

Patients affected by cancellations will be contacted, and everyone else should attend as usual.

Emergency and maternity departments will be open as normal.

On each day there will be two picket times – 7.30am-11am and 7.30pm-9.30pm to cover for shift changeover times.

ULHT issued a statement saying: “We expect the industrial action to have a significant impact on our workforce, and we have therefore taken the difficult decision to cancel a number of non-urgent appointments and operations.

“This is to ensure we have the right levels of staff so that we can provide the most urgent care for the people of Lincolnshire.

“We are contacting all our patients whose appointments we need to change and will work with you to re-book your appointments and operations for as soon as possible.

“If you have an appointment over the next few weeks and have not been told this has changed, it is important that you attend as usual.

“Our emergency departments remain open for those who need urgent and emergency care.

“Our maternity and antenatal services will also be open.

“Please visit our Accident and emergency A&E – United Lincolnshire Hospitals (ulh.nhs.uk) pages to find out about what support is available for you in an emergency.

“As always our priority remains the safe and timely care of our patients and we thank you for your understanding at this time.”

One of the striking junior doctors Becky Bates previously told The Lincolnite she doesn’t believe “any doctor is worth 25% less than they were 10 years ago”.

She added: “We want to reassure the public that patient safety won’t be compromised because we will be covered by our Associate Specialist and Consultant colleagues.”

