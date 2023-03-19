Inside the £2m dream house with tennis courts, cinema room and pool
A taste of the high life
Sometimes a property emerges on Lincolnshire’s housing market that takes your breath away, and that is certainly the case for this £2 million mansion in Holbeach.
The arts and crafts style property was built in the 1920s, and is located in the village of Holbeach, with sweeping views overlooking the South Lincolnshire fenlands.
It has been listed on the property market by estate agents Fine & Country, requesting a guide price in excess of £2 million. View the full listing here.
In recent years it has undergone extension and renovation works, providing large garage and annexe space, along with a hard tennis court, a heated indoor swimming pool and a cinema room.
The total accommodation of the main house, including the swimming pool, spans across 9,455 sq ft, and with quadruple garage and storage space, your own tennis pavilion, landscaped grounds and even two one-bedroom annexes to go alongside that – it is a near 2.5 acre plot.
It boasts five bedrooms, a bespoke kitchen/breakfast room, three bathrooms and a beautiful games/bar room, all generously sized to create a potential dream home.
See more photos of the property below: