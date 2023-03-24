Investigation after four cars damaged on Lincoln road

There are two men police would like to speak to

We are appealing for witnesses and any footage after four cars were damaged along Coulson Road in Lincoln.

This was believed to have happened at around 4.30am on Thursday 23 March.

We would also like to speak to two men who we believe may be able to assist in our inquiries.

Both men were walking on Coulson Road towards the High Street, then onto the footpath along the River Witham between Coulson Road and Firth Road at the time. One of them was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, while the other was wearing a grey t-shirt with a dark body warmer.

If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage available, please contact PC Lloyd Devlin by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 32 of 23 March.

